Defection: Can Saraki declare Akpabio’s seat vacant?
The intrigues and acrimonious power play between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators over who controls the upper legislative chamber, will take centre stage, as lawmakers probably reconvene briefly this week to consider the budget for the 2019 elections. It would be recalled that 14 APC senators had defected to…
Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon
With a seeming scramble for market share by international brands, the Nigerian hotel market is truly burgeoning. The market features...