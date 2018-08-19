Exclusives
DisCos fault proposed N72bn investment in distribution assets
Association of Distribution Companies of Nigeria,(ANED)has faulted proposed investment in distribution companies assets by the Federal Government to the tune of N72bn citing concerns on procurement procedures. The Discos also noted that it is the obligation and business of the investor to access debt financing for any such investments, freeing government funds for other more…
Issues as National Assembly fails to reconvene
The shelving of the much-anticipated emergency sitting of the National Assembly over consideration of the N242 billion 2019 election budget...