Exclusives
Displeasure greets Buhari’s decision to withhold PIGB assent
A lot of Nigerians expressed outrage yesterday following a report by an online newspaper, the Cable, that President Buhari has refused to assent the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) over concerns that it whittled down his powers. However, an official of the ministry of petroleum resources told BusinessDay that the president did not reject…
Big Read |
Analysis
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...