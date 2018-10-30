Exclusives
Why the Economist expects Atiku to defeat Buhari next year
The prediction by the Economist Intelligence Unit that President Muhammadu Buhari will lose power in the 2019 elections to Atiku Abubakar appears to be driven by a bleak economic outlook for the country, which the Buhari administration appears unable to surmount. The collapse into economic recession by Nigeria in 2016, after over two decades of…
Big Read |
Analysis
Should Nigeria look inward?
To understand the chart below, we need to first define the basic concepts: ‘’FDI’’ and ‘’GDP’’. Foreign direct investment (FDI)...