Egina FPSO begin its journey to add 200,000 barrels per day to Nigeria’s oil output

Finally, the US$3.3 billion Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel which has been docked at LADOL since January began sailing to the Egina Deepwater oilfield this Sunday morning August 25.

Egina is a flagship project of Total Nigeria Plc with a capacity to produce 200,000 barrels of crude oil per day. It is located about 130 km off the country’s coast at estimated water depths of more than 1,500 m. Total Nigeria describes “the Egina oil field is one of our most ambitious ultra-deep offshore projects.”

Drilling for the project started in December 2014 and when completed, will have 57 subsea wells connected to an FPSO (floating production, storage and offloading vessel) designed to hold 2.3 million barrels of oil.

The FPSO, which arrived in Nigeria from South Korea in January have been undergoing a detailed engineering of its topside at LADOL by Samsung and a consortium of Nigerian engineering companies. The FPSO was billed to sail to the Egina field located in OML 130 in late July.

But the Egina FPSO departure to the deep water field was delayed by a controversy over a demand the Global Resources Free Zone Management Company (GRFZMC), a subsidiary of LADOL that Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) of Korea pay a US$33 million in connection with its operations at the Ladol free trade zone in Lagos. Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo had to intervene to resolve the dispute. It is not clear if the fee was eventually waved.

Ahmadu-Kida Musa, Deputy Managing Director for Deep Water at Total Exploration and Production Nigeria, disclosed at the 2018 edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition (NOG) that Egina will achieve 77 percent of local content by the time it gets to production stage. He also said “In addition to the oil, the Egina field will produce gas. Associated gas will be partly re-injected into the reservoir to maintain reservoir pressure, and partly channelled to supply the domestic gas market.”

Even though the FPSO has a daily production capacity of 200,000, initial production will be 100,000 barrels per day with peak production expected to be reached by 2020. Egina is expected to start full production in the fourth quarter of this year, though no specific date has been set.

The country’s current production capacity ranges between 1.7 million barrels per day to 2.0 million barrels per day often disrupted by vandalisation of oil assets and the resultant shut in of production. The disruption on oil flow from Nigeria’s fields has tended to make buyers wary in demanding for the country’s crude oil. Expectation are high that Egina, because of its deep offshore location, will help create some level of certainty around the country’s oil flows.

When French oil giant, Total Plc released its second quarter interim results on July 26 it listed its Nigerian oil field Egina as one of the key projects that will help it achieve a seven percent rise in revenues this year.

“The upstream is well positioned to take advantage of the increase in oil prices thanks for production growth which should be above seven percent in 2018. It will benefit in the coming months from the start-ups of Kaombo, Tempa Rossa,Ichtys and Egina, which are all strong cash flow generators..” Total stated in a press release announcing its second quarter interim results.

Total Upstream Nigeria with 24% stake is the controller of the Egina oil field in partnership with CNOOC (45%), Sapetro (15%) and Petrobras (16%).

Present during the sail away were Nicholas Terraz, managing director, Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria, Ahmadu-Kida Musa, deputy managing director, deep water, Total Exploration and Production Nigeria, Amy Jadesimi, managing director, Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base (LADOL), and executives from Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI-MCI).