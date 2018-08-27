Exclusives
As Egina sets sail for Port Harcourt, concerns not over
The $3.3 billion floating production storage offloading (FPSO) vessel for the Egina deepwater oilfield reportedly departed for the oilfield on August 26 raising hopes that production will soon commence but this hardly signals that concerns over the project are over. Already the Egina project has broken new records. Located some 130 kilometers off the…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Kofi Annan: In service of the world
During his tenure as Secretary General, Kofi Atta Annan frequently reminded the world that “there could be no development without...