Exclusives
How exporters lose millions of dollars in global market
A Nigerian businessman exported cans of 35cl malt drink numbering into hundreds of thousands to Kenya. The products were on display in the East African country until they caught the attention of the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), which subjected them to measurement tests. The products were subsequently found to be 32cl, rather than 35cl. …
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola must take note, power distribution system in Nigeria is a disaster
In a recent interview organised by the Business Day, the new Vice President of the World Bank for Africa who...