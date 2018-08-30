Exclusives

How exporters lose millions of dollars in global market

by ODINAKA ANUDU

August 30, 2018 | 1:40 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

A Nigerian businessman exported cans of 35cl malt drink numbering into hundreds of thousands to Kenya. The products were on display in the East African country until they caught the attention of the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), which subjected them to measurement tests. The products were subsequently found to be 32cl, rather than 35cl. …

login to view this content or Register here

by ODINAKA ANUDU

August 30, 2018 | 1:40 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola must take note, power distribution system in Nigeria is a disaster

In a recent interview organised by the Business Day, the new Vice President of the World Bank for Africa who...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner