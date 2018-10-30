Exclusives
FG to begin construction of Apapa-Mile-2 Road November 17
by CHUKA UROKO, JOSHUA BASSEY & AMAKA ANAGOR-EWUZIE
October 30, 2018 | 3:10 am| | | Start Conversation
Finally, frustrated and desperate residents, motorists and small business owners who have to go in and come out of the port city of Apapa, Lagos, daily may soon have reason to hope for better days as construction work on the abandoned Tin Can-Mile-2 expressway will be flagged off on Saturday, November 17, 2018. It is…
Should Nigeria look inward?
To understand the chart below, we need to first define the basic concepts: ‘’FDI’’ and ‘’GDP’’. Foreign direct investment (FDI)...