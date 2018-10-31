Exclusives
FG faces N5trn revenue shortfall in 2018
Nigeria faces a third straight year of lower than planned revenues, as the Federal government now has barely four months to raise N5 trillion if it must meet its 2018 revenue target, according to Business Day analysis. The government could only manage N2.45 trillion in the first eight months of 2018, according to data obtained…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Agenda 63: A guide to restructuring Nigeria
It is time to put Agenda 63 on the table. Nigeria went into the post-independence period with a constitution that can...