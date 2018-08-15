Exclusives
FG’s bond offer oversubscribed by over N100bn
The federal government bonds offered on Wednesday were again oversubscribed by more than N100bn as investors continue to show confidence in the Nigerian economy. On behalf of the federal government, the Debt Management Office (DMO) offered N90 billion Bonds in three tenors – 5, 7 and 10 years in line with the country’s borrowing plan….
Big Read
Analysis
Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO
The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...