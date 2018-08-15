Exclusives

FG's bond offer oversubscribed by over N100bn

by Onyinye Nwachukwu, Abuja

August 15, 2018 | 9:50 pm
The federal government bonds offered on Wednesday were again oversubscribed by more than N100bn as investors continue to show confidence in the Nigerian economy. On behalf of the federal government, the Debt Management Office (DMO) offered N90 billion Bonds in three tenors – 5, 7 and 10 years in line with the country’s borrowing plan….

