FG’s N40b Anchor Borrowers fund to boost rice farming- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the N40 billion set apart by the Federal government under the Anchor Borrowers Program being managed by the Central Bank of Nigeria is specifically geared towards helping rice farmer across the country raise production

The President stated this when he received the leadership of Kano Traders Association led by Ahmed Sani, Chairman of Kanti Kwari Traders Association Friday in Daura.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the President also pledged that his administration will not relent in doing the needful to create jobs, expand trade and encourage greater productivity.

President Buhari told members of the business community that under the Government Enterprises and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) and the CBN Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP), more traders and farmers have expanded their trade and increased food production.

He disclosed that the GEEP policy of the government was set up to provide interest free loans to farmers, adding that “the N40 billion ABP targets rice farmers across the country to boost their production”

The President also said it is heart-warming that more Nigerians are appreciative of the implementation of policies and projects of the Federal Government aimed at improving the standard of living in the country.

According to the President, “some of the policies and projects were misconstrued by some critics at the beginning of this administration but with steady and rigorous implementation they have realized that these interventions are very beneficial for the development of the country.”

He assured the traders that he will look into their concerns on the GEEP programme as well as the influx and dominance of foreigners in the retail sector.

Earlier in his remarks, Sani had commended the President for reviving the $2.8 billon Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline, which was abandoned by the previous administration due to corruption and mismanagement.

The market leader also applauded the Buhari administration for the ongoing works at river ports in Baro, Niger State, Lokoja, Kogi State and Oguta in Imo State which were abandoned for about a decade but will now be completed before May 2019.

“It is also another gesture of Mr. President in fulfilling his promise to end fuel problem in Nigeria by signing the Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of a new 150,000 barrels per day refinery in Katsina State,’’ Sani said.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja