Exclusives
FMBN’s ‘Rent to Own’ project gulps N65b in 20 states
Federal Mortgage of Nigeria (FMBN) “rent to own “ housing projects have so far gulped over N65 billion with over 20 states benefiting from the projects. This is just as FMBN said the project designed to provide affordable houses for low income earners across the 36 states of the Federation, will soon get approval from…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
90 [ninety] candles for Dr. J.K. Randle
Continued from last week. When John Campbell served as the Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria from...