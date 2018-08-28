Exclusives
India’s oil plans could unsettle market prospects in Nigeria
India’s plan to increase the use of biofuels by cutting oil import bill by 120 billion rupees (£1.36bn) by 2022, hence reducing carbon emissions, as well as a recent discovery that it has 42 billion tonnes of oil equivalent (BTOE) reserves, which is 49 percent higher than a 1996 estimate of 28.09 BTOE, could potentially…
Big Read |
Analysis
Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...