Insight: How Oando, Seplat, Sahara, others navigated 2014-2016 oil crash

by DIPO OLADEHINDE, ABIMBOLA HASSAN & SOBECHUKWU EZE

August 21, 2018 | 2:00 am
Crude oil prices started falling in mid-2014 to touch multi-year lows of $26.01 per barrel (pb) in January 2016, and ever since there have been a significant amount of uncertainty in the oil and gas industry, as it has remained well below the average of $103.43 pb and peak of $128 pb that was seen…

login to view this content or Register here
