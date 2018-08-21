Exclusives
Insight: How Oando, Seplat, Sahara, others navigated 2014-2016 oil crash
by DIPO OLADEHINDE, ABIMBOLA HASSAN & SOBECHUKWU EZE
August 21, 2018
Crude oil prices started falling in mid-2014 to touch multi-year lows of $26.01 per barrel (pb) in January 2016, and ever since there have been a significant amount of uncertainty in the oil and gas industry, as it has remained well below the average of $103.43 pb and peak of $128 pb that was seen…
