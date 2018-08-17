Exclusives
Insurance claims rise to N11 billion in H1 2018
Nine listed insurance companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) paid N11.28 billion claims to non-life insurance policy holders at half year 2018, an increase of 35 percent over N8.33 billion claims paid in similar period in 2017. The companies are AXA Mansard, Consolidated Hallmark, Cornerstone Insurance, Great Nigeria Insurance and Lawn Union and Rock….
Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon
With a seeming scramble for market share by international brands, the Nigerian hotel market is truly burgeoning. The market features...