Investment inflows slide on back of profit taking, election fears

by Editor

August 21, 2018 | 11:29 am
Total Investment inflows into the Nigerian economy in the second quarter o 2018 slid to $5.513 billion on the back of profit taking by some investors and fears of uncertainties surrounding the upcoming elections took toll on the capital market. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed Tuesday morning that total investment inflows in the…

