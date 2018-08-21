Exclusives
Investors slam Buharinomics as markets flat since 2015
Economic policies embraced by the current administration has failed to significantly lift stock prices as the Nigerian Stock Exchange broad index is up only 1 percent since President Muhammadu Buhari came into power in May 29, 2015. The Buhari administration has tremendously underperformed both the Jonathan and Obasanjo administrations which returned 29.7 percent and 904.2…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
90 [ninety] candles for Dr. J.K. Randle
Continued from last week. When John Campbell served as the Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria from...