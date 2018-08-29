Exclusives
Lagos financial statements show tax revenue up, deficits down
Increased allocation from the federation account on the back of a gradual improvement in the economy in 2017 and upward movement in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has spurred Lagos State to growth as full year revenue increased, according to published financial statements. In the last 100 years, the state has transformed from a mosquito infested…
Big Read |
Analysis
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...