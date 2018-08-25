Lagos leads as number of new voters hits 13 million

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that Lagos state is so far leading in Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, which the commission said the number of newly registered voters had hit 13,013,989 nationwide as at August 20, 2018.

The INEC consolidated CVR records made available to BusinessDay in Abuja at the weekend, revealed that the 3,981,502 voters were registered in 2017 while 9,032,487 were registered in 2018 since the commencement of the CVR in April 2017.

The inforgrahic overview of the INEC report shows that 7,173,683 of the fresh voters were male while 5,840,306 were female.

A breakdown of the report also shows that Lagos has the highest number of the CVR with 685,303, followed by Abia state with 536,039 while the state with the lowest number so far were Ondo with 163,8827; Ekiti, 179,518 and Kwara with 181, 920.

The report also said that 847,693 Permanent Voters (PVCs) had so far been collected, while transfer requests of 641, 274 had been made. Card replacement requests of 999,656 had also been sorted out.

The CVR exercise originally scheduled to end on August 17 was shifted to August 31 to enable more eligible voters to register while the collection of the PVCs will continue until about a week to the general elections in 2019.

Innocent Odoh, Abuja