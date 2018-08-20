Exclusives
Losses in Tier 1 banks push Equities down 1.71%
The equity market began the week in the red, shedding 1.71 percent to reverse Friday’s uptrend. The downturn arose due to losses in Tier one banks which include Zenith, GTB, Access, UBA and FBNH. Market breadth closed negative, recording 12 gainers against 21 losers. In summary, the All Share Index (ASI) dipped by 602.81 absolute…
Big Read |
Analysis
90 [ninety] candles for Dr. J.K. Randle
Continued from last week. When John Campbell served as the Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria from...