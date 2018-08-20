Exclusives

Losses in Tier 1 banks push Equities down 1.71%

by Editor

August 20, 2018 | 7:31 pm
The equity market began the week in the red, shedding 1.71 percent to reverse Friday’s uptrend. The downturn arose due to losses in Tier one banks which include Zenith, GTB, Access, UBA and FBNH. Market breadth closed negative, recording 12 gainers against 21 losers. In summary, the All Share Index (ASI) dipped by 602.81 absolute…

