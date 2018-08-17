Exclusives

Market rebounds from 13 month low on Dangote Cement 9% gain

by Emeka Ucheaga & Abdullateef Eniola-Giwa

August 17, 2018 | 6:14 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

The stock market was up 1.87 percent on Friday after a spike in activity in the last trading hour on the floor of the bourse grew the index by 659 points. The Main board index was trending towards a consecutive daily decline up until 107,000 of Dangote Cement shares were traded at N224, 16 minutes…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by Emeka Ucheaga & Abdullateef Eniola-Giwa

August 17, 2018 | 6:14 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis
Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon

Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon

With a seeming scramble for market share by international brands, the Nigerian hotel market is truly burgeoning. The market features...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

WSE

Election Banner