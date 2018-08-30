Exclusives
NAHCO, Sahcol see double-digits cargo import growth in H1, 2018
Importation of cargo (perishable and non-perishable products) from Europe, America and other parts of the world through the country’s airports is seeing a significant increase as a result of the relatively freer foreign exchange policy, BusinessDay’s findings show. “Since the introduction of investors and exporters window last year, there has been stability in foreign exchange…
Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola must take note, power distribution system in Nigeria is a disaster
In a recent interview organised by the Business Day, the new Vice President of the World Bank for Africa who...