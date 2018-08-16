Exclusives
UPDATED: NEC constitutes committee on police decentralization
The National Economic Council (NEC) Thursday, approved the setting up of a committee to be chaired by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to ensure the possibility of decentralisation of the Police. The body made up of Governors of the 36 states of the Federation and other federal government officials, listed membership of the…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...