Nigeria breaches ECOWAS Protocol less than six months to 2019 election

Less than six months to the 2019 general election, Nigeria stands the risk of breaching the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Protocol, if President Muhammadu Buhari signs the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill into law.

This is because the Protocol stipulates that no member country should amend her Electoral Act six months to an election.

Checks by BusinessDay reveal that as of Sunday, August 26, 2018, the next general election billed for February 16, 2019 is exactly 177 days away – less than six months to the exercise.

The ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance was adopted in December 2001 by the Heads of State and Government as supplementary to the Protocol relating to the Mechanism for Conflict Prevention, Management, Resolution, Peacekeeping and Security.

Article 2 (1) of the Protocol A/SP1/12/01 provides that: “No substantial modification shall be made to the electoral laws in the last six (6) months before the elections, except with the consent of a majority of Political actors.”

Coincidentally, President Buhari is currently the chairman of the sub-regional bloc.

It would be recalled that the two chambers of the National Assembly had on February 14, 2018 adopted the conference report of Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, which altered the sequence of elections in the country.

However, in March, President Buhari declined assent to the bill, citing infringement of the 1999 Constitution.

The lawmakers then expunged the sequence of elections and two other controversial provisions and passed a revised version, which was transmitted to the President for assent on August 3, 2018.

Key provisions of the proposal is the legislation of electronic voter accreditation system as well as setting new guidelines for political parties on the conduct of direct and indirect primaries.

Already, in the N242 billion 2019 general election budget currently before the National Assembly for approval, there are proposals for card readers.

These include Smart Card Reader software upgrade for INEC Voter Authentication System (IVAS), software upgrade of Card Reader for verification and authentication of voters and upgrade of PVC and Smart Card Readers Accreditation Backend to the tune of N151,296,320.

There is also a proposal for the Compilation and Production of Updated Electoral Legal Framework and other election materials in the sum of N99,500,000.

It would be recalled that at the budget defence session last week, members of the Senate Committee on INEC raised concerns over what would happen to the amount allocated for smart card readers should the President fail to sign the amended electoral bill into law.

In his response, INEC chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu, had said: “Even if the Electoral Act is not signed into law, we need to continue to improve our electoral process to promote transparency.”

It was gathered that lawmakers were not convinced by Yakubu’s response and that they are waiting if the President would sign the bill into law before approving the budget.

“What INEC has done is anticipatory. They included some items in the 2019 elections budget in anticipation that the President would sign the Electoral Act Bill into law. The President cannot ambush us to expeditiously approve the elections budget when the Electoral Bill which captures some aspects of the budget is yet to be signed into law,” a member of the committee who spoke on condition of anonymity, told BusinessDay.

In a telephone interview with BusinessDay, an Abuja-based legal practitioner, Kayode Ajulo, argued that signing the bill into law at this point in time would be tantamount to changing a goal post in the middle of a football game.

He hinged his submission on the fact that activities for the elections have already commenced with the Notice of Elections issued by INEC on August 17 and the collection of forms by political parties at INEC headquarters between August 17 and 24.

To him, rather than violate ECOWAS Protocol, the 2010 Electoral Act should be used to conduct the forthcoming polls.

His words: “My only advice to the President is that if he has anything to do, he should do it for future purpose. But for this 2019 election, which timetable is already out, there is no law that can change anything.

“What we need to do is to use the extant electoral law. Any law we are going to use now will not help the matter. The Electoral Act talks about some things being done by six months, three months and so on.

“The election is timeous. There is nothing that can be done. In January this year, we raised these issues but nothing was done”.

Also speaking to BusinessDay, a lawyer and public affair analyst, Katch Ononuju, said the implication is that of image problem for Nigeria but stressed that President Buhari does not care about Nigeria’s image other than his ulterior motive to win the election at all costs because he is afraid to lose the election following his growing unpopularity across the country.

He said President Buhari has become notorious for impunity adding that he does not want to sign the amendment into law because he does not want the components in that electoral amendment bill because those components propose to remove manual collation so that the transportation of the results to collation centres would be by electronic means and that is what the amendments captured properly.

He added that the amendment prescribes that “once everybody agrees on the results inside the cubicle, and all parties had looked at it, it is now put on electronic server when everybody had certified it okay, then the button is pressed by whoever is responsible inside that place in front of all agents of the parties and it is now sent electronically to a collation centre and it is digitally captured. That is what Buhari and APC are afraid of. They are right now not very popular nationally.”

He added that the original electoral act amendment has three components stressing that one of the items, which dealt with the sequence of election, which President Buhari is not comfortable with, was removed by the National Assembly.

“But the remaining two contain among other things the electronic delivery of results from the polling booth to a collation centre because all the rigging we noticed in our democracy occurs when the collations are done manually.

“It is between that vehicular movement from where the results are taken to where they are delivered that manipulations occur and we wanted to remove this. But of course as you can see right now, President Buhari is afraid because he has lost the confidence of Nigerians. That is the main reason you see him and his acolytes wanting to undermine the National Assembly,” he said.

Ononuju commended the National Assembly for providing the checks and balances on the excesses of the executive. He urged the lawmakers to always act according the provisions of the law to contain the impunity of President Buhari. He noted that Buhari is not a democrat and does not wish Nigeria well, saying “from what you can see the president does not care about the image of our country.

“Buhari does not care about the Nigerian state, it took the international community’s intervention for him to act on those who carried out the siege on the National Assembly and have the DSS boss sacked. What about the Inspector General of Police whose men were used to provide the siege on the Benue state House of Assembly? President Buhari’s administration undermines Nigeria, we are not united, and there is insecurity everywhere.

Also speaking to BusinessDay, the Publicity Secretary of the Pan- Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Yinka Odumaki, noted that what the situation portends is that Nigeria is now recognized around the world as notorious for breaking rules. “According to the United Nations, Nigeria is reeling in impunity. Since this government came to power, we observe everything in the breach so it is not surprising. We are a joke right now.”

A source in the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, who does not want his name in print, said the ECOWAS protocol on democracy and good governance has so many other things including media participation and campaign issues. He added that other than the touted lack of adherence to rules, which might ridicule Nigeria before the international community, there is no sanction that might be slammed on Nigeria.

Another legal practitioner and public Affairs Analyst, Eze Onyekpere, lamented that it is unfortunate that the politics of supremacy between the Presidency and the National Assembly, had consigned a serious matter of Nigeria’s electoral amendment, which will impugn Nigeria’s image to the sideline because of the battle of wits and egos.

He specifically held President Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Adams Oshiomhole responsible for the delay, stressing that they are rather preoccupied with the plots to impeach the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.

INNOCENT ODOH & OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja