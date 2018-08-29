Exclusives
Nigeria, Britain sign agreements on security and economy
Nigeria and Britain Wednesday signed two partnerships agreements on economy and security. The agreements signing were part of the major highlights of the visit of the British Prime Minister, Theresa May to President Muhamamdu Buhari at the presidential Villa, Abuja May had arrived Presidential Villa at 1 Pm, Nigeria time in a visit expected to…
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...