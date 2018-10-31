Exclusives
Nigeria scores high on Ease of Doing Business, drops to 146th in ranking
The World Bank’s 2019 Doing Business Index (DBI) has reported an improvement in Nigeria’s ease of doing business score from 51.52 to 52.89 but the report, which was released Wednesday also saw Nigeria fall in rank to 146th out of 190 countries assessed in the 2017/2018 reform year. The Doing Business Index is an annual…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Agenda 63: A guide to restructuring Nigeria
It is time to put Agenda 63 on the table. Nigeria went into the post-independence period with a constitution that can...