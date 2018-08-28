Exclusives
Nigeria woos investors in Singapore
Yewande Sadiku, executive secretary of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (left) on the sidelines of Africa Singapore Business Forum
Nigeria will leverage the on-going Africa Singapore Business Forum to organise a country-specific investor engagement session on Thursday, August 30, where government officials will sell Africa’s most populous nation to Singaporean and other investors, in a push for badly-needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) which slumped to a decade-low in 2017. According to state statistics agency,…
Big Read |
Analysis
Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...