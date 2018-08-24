Nigerian firms’ capex down, validates slow GDP growth

Nigerian companies haven’t picked up the pace of their investments in property, plant and equipment, which means there hasn’t been a return to the level of nascent spending needed to drive economic growth.

Firms, weighed down by sluggish earnings, political uncertainties, weak consumer discretionary spend, high borrowing costs, delay in the passage of the budget, and rising inflation, hunkered down and put spending plans on hold over the past three years.

A glimpse of the financial statement of 42 largest firms quoted on the floor the bourse shows investment in property plant and equipment dipped by 21.32 percent to N112.86 billion in June 2018 from N143.45 billion the previous year.

Company’s unwillingness to spend big stem from uncertain times as they tend to embark on aggressive expansion when consumer confidence are restored and the economy have gathered momentum.

The economy is witnessing slow recovery and operators in the manufacturing sector are not generating enough internal cash flow for investment purpose, according to Johnson Chukwu, CEO and managing director of Cowry Asset Management.

It will be recalled that when the country exited its first recession in 25 years in 2017, investment in capital expenditure was down 3.81 percent to N292.25 billion in December 2017 from N303.83 billion the previous year, data gathered by BusinessDay shows.

Analysts say a lot of firms prefer to give cash back to shareholders in form of dividend than spend it on capex since household spending and construction activities have remained slow while unemployment rates continues to go south ward.

“A lot of them are taking cautious approach because consumer spending is weak and there is no need to increase capacity. They still have excess capacity and their objective at the moment is to retain market share,” said Fola Abimbola, FMCGs analyst at CSL Stock Brokers.

Consumer spending dipped by -0.99 percent in 2017, according to a recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

A breakdown of the capex spend shows upstream oil and gas major, Seplat Corporation Development Company did not acquire plants and equipment despite crude oil prices climbing above $70 a barrel in January for the first time in 3 years.

Seplat is awash with cash as its free cash flow from operating activities hit N197.60 billion as at June 2018, the highest since the last quarter of 2017 when the figure stood at N263.20 billion, according to data gathered from Bloomberg

Dangote Cement Plc, the largest producer of the building material recorded a 38.08 percent reduction in capex to N24.86 billion in June 2018 from N40.16 billion as at June 2017.

Consumer goods firms have also scaled back on aggressive expansion.

Nigerian Breweries Plc’s investment in property plant and equipment declined by 29.10 percent to N8.80 billion in June 2018 from N3.62 billion the previous year.

Dangote Sugar Plc’s investment in property plant and equipment fell by 43.41 percent to N5.51 billion in June 2018 from N9.74 billion the previous year.

Julius Berger Plc, the largest construction firm by market value, did not purchase fixed assets last quarter; instead it is selling assets to realize cash.

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) Plc investment in property plant and equipment reduced by 66.12 percent to N5.92 billion in the period under review from N17.50 billion the previous year.

Analysts are of the view that earnings outlook has to be bright, borrowing costs low, and the economy has to gather momentum while government has to be keen on infrastructure spend before firms start to take decisions on replacing machinery and plants.

“If the economic growth prospect is very strong and the lending rate is low, manufacturers will leverage to invest in capital goods with the expectation that they will generate enough cash flow to pay back interest on the loan,” summed Chukwu.

