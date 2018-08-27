Exactly one year since Nigeria recovered from the economic recession, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) this morning announced that the country recorded national output of N16.58trillion, representing a growth of 1.50 percent in the second quarter (Q2) of the year. This marks the second consecutive quarter of a decline in the pace of economic growth in Nigeria as a decline in oil sector growth hurt the pace of economic expansion.

Growth in Q2 2018 was 0.79 percentage points higher when compared to the second quarter of 2017 which recorded a growth of 0.72 percent, but –0.45 percentage points slower than 1.95 percent recorded in the first quarter of 2018. On a quarter on quarter basis, real GDP growth was 2.94 percent.

In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N30.69trillion in nominal terms. This represents a 7.85 percent increase in nominal GDP when compared to the preceding quarter (N28.46trillion) and 13.57 percent increase when compared to the corresponding quarter of 2017 (N27.03trillion).

The output growth in Q2 fell below the 1.95 percent economic growth recorded in Q1 as analysts say the 6-month delay in the passage of the national budget was a key reason why economic growth remained under 2 percent for the second consecutive quarter since Q4 2017.

“The second quarter of this year was quite tumultuous for the national economy as several economic headwinds kept economic growth at bay. On the fiscal side, delay in the passage of the budget along with increased political tensions hurt business confidence and slowed the decision making process in companies. On the other hand, the monetary policymakers took the decision to hold rates at its last meeting premised on factors such as retaining Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) even though a drop in rates may be the much needed catalyst to jumpstart economic growth,” said Faith Ogedengbe, research analyst, GDL Asset Management.

The economic growth of 1.50 percent in Q2 is well below the 2018 economic forecast of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Nigerian government that the Nigerian economy will grow at 2.1 percent and 3.5 percent respectively. It is not unlikely that the output growth projection for Nigeria in 2018 will now be revised considering past quarter results and the expected slowdown in investments in the country as the general elections draw closer. Although analysts expect that budget spending and campaign spending may help lift economic growth in the second half of the year.

The oil sector which was largely responsible for the economic recovery in the last four quarters was unable to push the economy beyond the 2 percent barrier in Q2 despite a price rally that saw crude oil prices climb 13 percent during the second quarter. Data showed that growth in Q2 2018 was driven by developments in the non-oil sector as Services sector recorded its strongest positive growth since 2016. However, the relatively slower growth when compared to Q1 2018 and Q2 2017 could be attributed to developments in both the oil and non-oil sectors.

In the second quarter of 2018, average daily oil production dropped to 1.84million barrels per day (mbpd) from 2.0mbpd achieved in Q1 and 1.87mbpd recorded Q2 2017 as the effect of the force majeure declared by Shell Petroleum in May which was later lifted in July, hurt the country’s oil production levels.

Real growth of the oil sector was –3.95 percent (year-on-year) in Q2 2018 indicating a decrease by –7.48 percentage points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2017. Growth also decreased by –18.72 percentage points when compared to Q1 2018.

Quarter-on-Quarter, the oil sector recorded a growth rate of –8.34 percent in Q2 2018. The Oil sector contributed 8.55 percent to total real GDP in Q2 2018, down from figures recorded in the corresponding period of 2017 and the preceding quarter, where it contributed 9.04 percent and 9.61 percent respectively.

The non-oil sector grew by 2.05 percent in real terms during the second quarter of 2018. This represents 1.60 percentage points increase compared to the rate recorded for the same quarter in 2017, and 1.29 percentage points over the first quarter of 2018. The non-oil sector was mainly driven by Information and communication services. Other notable drivers included Construction, Agriculture, Transportation and Storage and Other Services. In real terms, the Non-Oil sector contributed 91.45 percent to the nation’s GDP, compared to 90.96 percent recorded in Q2 2017 and 90.39 percent recorded in the preceding quarter.

The agricultural sector in the second quarter of 2018 grew by 1.19 percent (year-on-year) in real terms, a decrease by –1.82 percentage points from the corresponding period of 2017, also a decrease by -1.81 percentage points from the preceding quarter. The sector in the current quarter contributed 22.86 percent to overall GDP in real terms, lower than the contribution in the second quarter of 2017 and higher than the first quarter of 2018 which stood at 22.93 percent and 21.65 percent respectively. The decline in the growth of the agriculture sector could be attributed to the herdsmen-farmer clashes in the agriculture hub of the country. This is the first time agricultural sector expanded by less than 3 percent in years.

Real GDP growth in the manufacturing sector in the current quarter of 2018 was 0.68% (year on year), marginally higher than the same quarter of 2017 but lower than the preceding quarter by 0.04 percentage points and –2.71 percentage points respectively. Growth rate in the sector on a quarter-on-quarter basis stood at –3.51 percent. Real contribution to GDP in 2018 second quarter was 9.29 percent.

In real terms, Trade’s year on year growth stood at –2.14 percent, which is -0.53 percentage points lower than the rate recorded one year previous, and 0.43 percentage points higher than in the preceding quarter. Quarter on quarter growth stood at –0.69 percent. In real terms, Trade’s contribution to GDP was 16.45 percent, lower than the 17.07 percent it represented in the previous year, and the 17.06 percent recorded in 2018 first quarter. This is the eight decline in trade sector in the last 9 quarters. Trade returned into a recession this quarter after two consecutive quarters of negative growth. Despite stable exchange rate and FX supply, it appears the Apapa gridlock situation and weak consumer demand may be holding back Trade growth in Nigeria.

Consumer confidence was low in Q2 according to CBN consumer expectations survey and the purchasing manager’s index was flattish for the three months in the second quarter of the year which makes the weak economic growth quite expected. Investors may have already priced the poor economic performance into the stocks as the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index declined by around 7.3 percent in Q2 which may ease concerns of further selloffs in the equity market based on the weak GDP figures.

With economic growth still under the country’s population growth rate of around 2.61 percent, the economic health of the country continues to worsen. Nevertheless, economists will take it as a positive that in a difficult second quarter, Nigeria’s economic growth did not backslide into negative territory.