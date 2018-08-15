Exclusives
Nigeria’s Inflation drops to 11.1% in July 2018
The rate at which the prices of goods and services increase in Nigeria (inflation) year-on-year slowed marginally to 11.14 percent in July from 11.23 percent the previous month, but still remains well above the 6-9 percent preferred band. The rate is 0.o9 percent points less than the rate recorded in june 2018 and it also…
Big Read |
Analysis
Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO
The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...