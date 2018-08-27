Exclusives

Nigeria’s LPG demand rises 55% in three months

by ISAAC ANYAOGU

August 27, 2018 | 3:23 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Nigeria imported and distributed 165.71 million litres of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) between April and June 2018, a 55% increase from 107.14 million litres recorded in the first quarter of 2018 which highlights a growing supply gap by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) to the local market.   This is beaming a light…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by ISAAC ANYAOGU

August 27, 2018 | 3:23 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis
The inveterate diplomat

Kofi Annan: In service of the world

During his tenure as Secretary General, Kofi Atta Annan frequently reminded the world that “there could be no development without...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner