Exclusives
Nigeria’s oil sector mismanagement now caution sign for African peers
Newer oil producers in Africa including Ghana, Mozambique and awaiting entrant Uganda are using Nigeria’s experience in mismanaging its oil resources for the past 60 years as a warning example of how not to manage a country’s extractive sector. Over half a century after crude oil was first drilled, the commodity has translated into little…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola must take note, power distribution system in Nigeria is a disaster
In a recent interview organised by the Business Day, the new Vice President of the World Bank for Africa who...