Exclusives
Nigeria’s richest men lose N288.5 bn to stock market plunge
Five of the wealthiest men in Nigeria have cumulatively lost a whooping N288.5 billion in the stock market rout this year. The local bourse has returned -8.48 percent year to date (YTD), translating to a loss of N659 billion in market capitalization this year alone. In essence, up to 44 percent of total market loss…
Big Read |
Analysis
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...