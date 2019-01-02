OPEC supply cap dampens Egina first oil euphoria

Nigeria’s daily crude oil production will rise by 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) from February when the first cargoes from Total’s newly producing offshore Egina Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) which hit first oil on December 29, 2018, comes into the market, lifting output above 2 million bpd, and pushing the country’s output past…Tags: Egina, OPEC
