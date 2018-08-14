Exclusives
UPDATED: Osinbajo orders immediate overhaul of SARS
Disturbed by allegations of human rights violations leveled against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), an arm of the Nigeria Police Force, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo Tuesday ordered immediate overhaul of the anti -robbery squad. The Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande said in a statement that the Acting…
Big Read
Analysis
African economy: the limits of leapfrogging
KotiogoNg’usilo vividly remembers the first time he saw a car. It was the 1950s and Mr Ng’usilo, a hunter-gatherer from...