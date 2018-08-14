Exclusives

Rights violations: IGP orders immediate overhaul of SARS

by Innocent Odoh, Abuja

August 14, 2018 | 7:20 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, in compliance with the Presidential directives has ordered the immediate overhauling of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to address complaints and allegations of human rights violations against some of the personnel of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) from members of the public in some parts of the country….

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by Innocent Odoh, Abuja

August 14, 2018 | 7:20 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

African economy: the limits of leapfrogging

KotiogoNg’usilo vividly remembers the first time he saw a car. It was the 1950s and Mr Ng’usilo, a hunter-gatherer from...


MTN Banner ADS 2

Top Stories

BRIU

WSE

Election Banner