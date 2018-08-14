Exclusives
Rights violations: IGP orders immediate overhaul of SARS
The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, in compliance with the Presidential directives has ordered the immediate overhauling of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to address complaints and allegations of human rights violations against some of the personnel of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) from members of the public in some parts of the country….
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
African economy: the limits of leapfrogging
KotiogoNg’usilo vividly remembers the first time he saw a car. It was the 1950s and Mr Ng’usilo, a hunter-gatherer from...