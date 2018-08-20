Exclusives

Saraki: Oshiomhole’s impeachment plot hits the rocks

by  Innocent Odoh and Owede Agbajileke, Abuja

August 20, 2018 | 2:00 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

The efforts being made by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to procure the impeachment and removal of the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and his deputy Ike Ekweremadu, from office, suffered a terrible setback on Friday as some senators of the ruling party have reportedly distanced themselves from any unconstitutional…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags: ,

by  Innocent Odoh and Owede Agbajileke, Abuja

August 20, 2018 | 2:00 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

90 [ninety] candles for Dr. J.K. Randle

Continued from last week. When John Campbell served as the Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria from...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

WSE

Election Banner