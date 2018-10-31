Exclusives

Shi’ite group says 42 killed in clashes with security forces in Abuja

by Editor

October 31, 2018 | 7:24 pm
The movement of a jailed Nigerian Shi’ite cleric whose followers have repeatedly been targeted by the authorities said on Wednesday security forces had killed 42 of its members during two days of violent crackdowns on protests in the capital Abuja. Members of security forces are deployed as smoke is seen in the background during a…

