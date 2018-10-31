Exclusives
Shi’ite group says 42 killed in clashes with security forces in Abuja
The movement of a jailed Nigerian Shi’ite cleric whose followers have repeatedly been targeted by the authorities said on Wednesday security forces had killed 42 of its members during two days of violent crackdowns on protests in the capital Abuja. Members of security forces are deployed as smoke is seen in the background during a…
Agenda 63: A guide to restructuring Nigeria
It is time to put Agenda 63 on the table. Nigeria went into the post-independence period with a constitution that can...