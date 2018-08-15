Exclusives

Sirika debunks Ethiopian airlines’ claim of being favourite in Nigeria Air bid

by Ifeoma Okeke

August 15, 2018 | 8:20 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation
Hadi Sirika, minister of state for aviation

Hadi Sirika, minister of state for aviation, says the claim by Tewolde Gebremariam, Ethiopian Airlines’ CEO, of being favourite to manage Nigeria Air is fake. He made this known through James Odaudu, the ministry’s deputy director, media and public affairs, on Tuesday. The Ethiopian Airline boss had said his company is the frontrunner in the…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by Ifeoma Okeke

August 15, 2018 | 8:20 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO

The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...


MTN Banner ADS 2

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner