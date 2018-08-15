Exclusives
Sirika debunks Ethiopian airlines’ claim of being favourite in Nigeria Air bid
Hadi Sirika, minister of state for aviation
Hadi Sirika, minister of state for aviation, says the claim by Tewolde Gebremariam, Ethiopian Airlines’ CEO, of being favourite to manage Nigeria Air is fake. He made this known through James Odaudu, the ministry’s deputy director, media and public affairs, on Tuesday. The Ethiopian Airline boss had said his company is the frontrunner in the…
Big Read |
Analysis
Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO
The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...