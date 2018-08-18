Exclusives
Tributes flow in as Kofi Annan, ex-UN secretary-general, dies at 80
Tributes have been flowing in following the death in Switzerland of Kofi Annan, the first black African to become United Nations secretary-general. Annan was aged 80. He “passed away peacefully on Saturday after a short illness”, the foundation named after him said on Saturday, according to a BBC report. Annan served two terms as UN chief from 1997…
Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon
With a seeming scramble for market share by international brands, the Nigerian hotel market is truly burgeoning. The market features...