Exclusives

Trump describes Buhari as “lifeless”

by MICHAEL ANI

August 27, 2018 | 2:46 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has described President Muhammadu Buhari, as “lifeless,” and would never want to meet with him again after, a global business newspaper Financial Times reported “The first meeting with Nigeria’s ailing 75-year-old Muhammadu Buhari in April ended with the US president telling aides he never wanted to…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags: ,

by MICHAEL ANI

August 27, 2018 | 2:46 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis
The inveterate diplomat

Kofi Annan: In service of the world

During his tenure as Secretary General, Kofi Atta Annan frequently reminded the world that “there could be no development without...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner