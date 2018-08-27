Exclusives

UK returns £70M loot to Nigeria

by Oghogho Edosomwan

August 28, 2018 | 2:34 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

The United Kingdom has returned the sum of £70 million recovered from a Nigerian who was convicted for fraud in an Italian court. This was revealed by the British high commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright while addressing reporters in Abuja, Nigeria. Paul Arkwright stated that “There was an Italian court case with a particular person involved….

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by Oghogho Edosomwan

August 28, 2018 | 2:34 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy

President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner