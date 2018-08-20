Updated: Capital importation slides on back of profit taking, election fears

Total Investment inflows into the Nigerian economy in the second quarter of 2018 slid to $5.513 billion on the back of profit taking by some investors which took toll on the capital market coupled with fears of uncertainties surrounding the upcoming elections.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed Tuesday morning that total investment inflows in the second quarter showed some 12.53 percent decline from the previous quarter level, but a 207.62 percent spike compared to the second quarter of 2017.

“The decline recorded in the second quarter was as a result of a decline in Portfolio and Other Investments, which declined by 9.76% and 24.07% respectively,” the NBS said in its capital importation report posted on its website.

The largest amount of capital importation by type was however received through Portfolio investment, which accounted for 74.7 percent or $4.1195b of total capital imported, followed by Other Investment, which accounted for 20.5 percent or $1.132.8 bn.

Foreign Direct Investment FDI, which the country earnestly yearns for to create jobs and boost the struggling economy rather accounted for just 4.7 percent or $261.4m of total capital imported for the quarter.

The All-Share Index (ASI) increased marginally by 0.09 per cent to 38,278.55 in June, 2018, from 38,243.19 at end-December 2017.

Market Capitalisation (MC) also increased by 1.89 per cent to N13.87 trillion from N13.61 trillion at end-December 2017, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

However, both the ASI and MC fell by 7.24 per cent, respectively, as at June 29, 2018 compared with the level at end-April 2018, “due majorly to profit taking activities of investors, and the effect of monetary policy normalization in the United States,” CBN governor Emefiele announced at the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the bank.

As confirmed by the NBS, Portfolio Investment remained the most significant component of total capital inflow into Nigeria in the second quarter of 2018, although it contracted by 9.76 percent over quarter one, but a 434.64 percent growth compared to Q2, 2017 when $770.51 million was reported.

According to the statistics office, “The 9.76% Q-on-Q decrease was due to a fall in the largest sub-component– Money Market Instruments.

“Capital Importation in the form of Money Market Instrument stood at $2,670.93 million in the second quarter, which was a 24.29% decrease over the previous quarter.”

But Investments in both Equity and Bonds under Portfolio Investments steadily grew quarter-on-quarter growth, with 49.43 percent and 19.13 percent respectively.

Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, Works & Housing, a few months ago begged investors not to panic over the negative trend in the Nigerian Stock market assuring that the nation’s economic fundamentals remained strong.

The NBS report indicated that in the second quarter of 2018, total Foreign Direct Investment stood at $261.35m, growing by 5.97 percent from the first quarter of the year, but falling by 4.75 percent from the corresponding quarter of last year.

“FDI represented only 5 percent of the total capital import,” the NBS stated.

Equity Investment dominated FDI in the second quarter, accounting for 97.85 percent of total FDI received in the quarter.

Other Investments amounted to $1.132 billion. “This category continued its decline since the beginning of 2017, from $1.526 billion in Q4, 2017 down to $1.491 billion in Q1, 2018, and further falling by 24.07 percent in Q2, 2018.

“This category accounted for 20.5% of total Capital Importation in the second quarter of 2018,” NBS explained, noting that as in previous periods, “Other Investment was dominated by Loans ($1.121 billion) which accounted for over 99% of Investments in that category in the reviewing quarter.

“Other Claims fell sharply, from $223.49 million in Q1 to $11.08 million in Q2. Trade Credits and Currency Deposits posted no inflow in the second quarter of 2018,” the NBS said in the report.

