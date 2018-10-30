Exclusives
UPDATED: Governors agree N22,500 Minimum Wage
Nigerian governors on the auspices of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have agreed on a Minimum Wage of N22,500. This was the outcome of an emergency meeting of the Forum in Abuja on Tuesday night. Briefing journalists on the outcome of the meeting, Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Zamfara State Governor, Abdul’aziz Yari,…

Big Read |

Analysis
Should Nigeria look inward?
To understand the chart below, we need to first define the basic concepts: ‘’FDI’’ and ‘’GDP’’. Foreign direct investment (FDI)...