Exclusives

Updated: Italy’s Morandi Bridge collapse foretells the danger that awaits Apapa

by CHUKA UROKO

August 15, 2018 | 1:40 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Early Tuesday morning, tragedy struck in Italy, the largest city in Rome, as a highway bridge, the Morandi Bridge, collapsed over Genoa, causing people, cars and huge slabs of concrete to fall hundreds of feet onto the city below. The Associated Press quotes government officials as saying that, at least, 20 people were found dead…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by CHUKA UROKO

August 15, 2018 | 1:40 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO

The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...


MTN Banner ADS 2

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner