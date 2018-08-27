As Venezuela’s oil-based economy collapses, lessons for Nigeria

Nigeria is no Venezuela, but the embattled nation does have a lesson for Africa’s largest oil producer, and it is that oil wealth does not insulate a country from ruin when government policies lack economic sense.

Venezuela holds the world’s largest oil reserves and was once the wealthiest country in Latin America, yet it has managed to soil its economy after more than a decade of frittering away its oil wealth on maintaining expensive subsidies designed to help the poor.

The government also frustrated private capital by nationalising virtually everything under its so-called socialist-driven Bolivarian Revolution, which demonised private capital.

Today, the economy is in doldrums after steady economic growth and declining poverty rates in the last decade gave a false belief that the policies were effective.

Caracas’ journey to this point shows Nigeria that deep petro-pockets cannot mask bad economic policy making for long.

Some of the triggers of Venezuela’s economic collapse are currently observable in Africa’s largest economy, albeit on a smaller scale, whether it is the government’s lavish spending on petrol and electricity subsidies or a penchant for distorting markets.

“Venezuela shows that even countries with far more oil (per capita) than Nigeria can still ruin their own economy with bad policies,” Charles Robertson, the chief economist at investment firm, Renaissance Capital, said in an emailed response to questions.

“The lesson is to spend wisely, not borrow too much and never rely on your central bank to fund your spending,” Robertson added.

Backed by oil revenues, Nigeria has fuel and electricity subsidises in place and although lower oil prices in 2016 called for a need to embark on sweeping reforms, the country has managed with business as usual, as oil prices rebound to as high as $70 per barrel.

The economy narrowly exited its first recession in 25 years in 2017 after the oil price downturn exposed structural imbalances which saw the economy contract five straight quarters between the 2016 ad the first quarter of 2017.

The economy however continues to underperform with growth of 1.95 percent in the first quarter of 2018, less than the population growth rate of 3 percent.

To boost economic growth the country has turned to raising spending, racking up debt at a frantic pace to cover for lower government revenue.

But the worry is that most of that borrowing has gone to funding consumption subsidies and maintaining an over bloated civil service rather than badly-needed infrastructure.

The FGN’s domestic debt stock amounted to N12.15 trillion (US$39.7bn) at end-June 2018, according to the Debt Management Office (DMO). That is equivalent to 10.7 percent of 2017 GDP.

External debt obligations at end-June amounted to US$22.08 billion, equivalent to 5.9 percent of 2017 GDP and is up by 136 percent from 2014 levels of $9.4 billion.

There has been a surge in warnings about the sustainability of Nigeria’s public debt stock, some of them influenced by regret that commercial borrowings come without policy conditionality.

“There is a more useful conversation to be had about the pace at which the FGN’s borrowings are funding an overhaul of the infrastructure and transformation of the economy from a rent-seeking to a producing mode,” Gregory Kronsten, head of research at FBN Quest said in an August 24 note to clients.

A larger chunk of government expenditure has been recurrent spending, typically accounting for 70 percent, while capital expenditure and debt servicing take up what’s left.

Nigeria’s debt management chief, Patience Oniha argues that the country’s debt levels are sustainable and that the crude oil price and production crash and devaluation of the naira left the country with little or no choice than to borrow.

The claim is not so different from what President Maduro said in 2013 in explaining that Venezuela’s rising debt was necessary for the government to function as he continued in the path of spending heavily on subsidies while ignoring infrastructure projects.

“Perhaps the most relevant lesson from Venezuela is the dangers of being wedded to expensive subsidy programs and ignoring market forces,” Olanrewaju Rufai, an opinion contributor to Stears Business said in a recent article.

“Subsidies, like Nigeria’s fuel subsidy, are often populist but inefficient and expensive ways of promoting equality and tackling poverty,” Rufai added.

Nigeria has spent over N1.4 trillion on petroleum subsidies in the past year, a figure more than double the proposed 2018 budgetary allocation to education.

Critics of populist policies argue that subsidies do nothing to promote the productive capacity of the economy, as Venezuela discovered after decades of spending oil revenues on providing free public services and subsidised non-essential goods.

Production subsidies are often advocated for by economists rather than consumption subsidies.

“Nigeria will struggle to increase government investment in infrastructure when so much money goes to petrol subsidies,” Robertson of Renaissance Capital said.

Due to wasteful spending, Nigeria has little to show for its oil wealth, like Venezuela.

The decrepit state of its four refineries mean the country relies on petrol importation to meet 70 percent of its needs, despite being an oil producing country.

The country is only able to generate about 4,000 megawatts of electricity daily leaving large swaths of its 180 million people without power. Neighbouring South Africa, with some 50 million people, generates 40,000 megawatts.

Data compiled from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that Nigeria earned N77.348 trillion from the oil and gas industry from 1999 to 2016, while net oil revenue over the same period was N41.038 trillion.

That’s $USD134 billion using the current CBN official rate of N306 per US dollar.

Another low point in Nigeria that draws comparison to Venezuela is the current administration’s socialist bent and penchant for distorting markets, although it is at a much lower scale compared to Caracas.

“It’s not that the current administration is socialist per say but you get the sense they are not a fan of capitalism and private enterprise,” one business leader who wanted anonymity sad.

“They behave like the government has the answer to everything and can run the show with or without private capital. If there are any socialists in the Buhari camp, Venezuela’s woes make it difficult to remain advocate government control of the means of production,” the person said.

Supporters of the current administration led by 75-year old former military dictator who ruled Nigeria at a period when socialism was in vogue, quickly point to the country’s rise in the ease of doing business to say the government is working to make the business terrain easy to navigate in recognition of the need to attract private investors.

A 24-spot jump to 165 of 190 countries in the 2016 World Bank ease of business ranking failed to show up in the level of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) which has slipped to multi-year lows.

FDI totalled $981 million in 2017, according to data by state-run National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), seven times less than the $7.4 billion attracted by Egypt and considerably lower than South Africa’s $2 billion inflow.

Most business owners do not agree that the ease of doing business has significantly improved, as they cite poor power supply, tax multiplicity and high interest rates as inhibitors of doing business.

The government’s penchant for distorting market policies through defacto price pegs whether it is on the currency or the price of non-essential items is also a worry for investors.

Take an August 20 ruling in a federal high court restraining cable television operator Multi choice from increasing subscription rates for its DSTV product, as an example.

“Such actions knock investor confidence in the system,” a person with knowledge of the matter said. “Venezuela is a lot worse, but we are taking baby steps towards what they did.”

Steady economic growth and declining poverty rates in Venezuela helped mask the poor economic policy making, but the cracks appeared when oil prices began a lengthy collapse in mid-2014.

The government had squandered its oil earnings and was faced with a budget deficit that topped 40 percent and had incurred massive debts it would struggle to repay.

By the end of 2017, Venezuela’s Debt to GDP ratio hit an all-time high of 80 percent, according to the most recent data from the public statistics office, having averaged 42 percent from 1994 until 2017.

GDP and GDP per capita had contracted by 35 percent and 40 percent respectively in comparison to 2013, worsened by an inflation rate estimated at 1,600 percent while the Bolivar depreciated sharply and the exchange rate was about 6 million bolivars per dollar.

Venezuelans need a wheel barrow to hold the currency required to make simple purchases like a roll of tissue, which costs about 2 million bolivars.

That was before the bolivar was devalued by 96 percent under a new exchange rate announced by the central bank on Tuesday, after new banknotes stripped of five zeroes entered circulation as part of a radical plan by President Nicolas Maduro to curb hyperinflation, though business leaders criticised the move as counterproductive.

The Central Bank of Venezuela set the rate at 68.65 of the new “sovereign bolivars” to the euro, equivalent to around 60 bolivars per dollar.

The new currency will be pegged to a crypto currency named petro which is pegged on oil prices, according to Maduro, while unveiling a broader economic plan that will also see a 3,600 percent increase in the minimum wage.

Inflation will accelerate by a staggering 1 million percent by year-end, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the economy shrank 16.45 percent in 2016, worse than war-torn Syria.

While supporters of the socialist administration of President Nicolas Maduro blame US sanctions for the economy’s collapse, critics point to bad policy making others say it is as a result of US sanctions.

To forestall a Venezuela-like economic crisis, we must wean ourselves off oil dependence, and take the bitter but necessary step of curbing administrative excesses, particularly by trimming a bloated civil service, cutting subsidies, and allowing markets work, according to Rufai.

“Most importantly, the government must embark on prudent financial management and really fight corruption, one root of the Venezuelan crisis,” he said.

