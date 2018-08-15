Exclusives

Visa applicants stranded over suspension of US Consular services in Abuja

by IFEOMA OKEKE and JONATHAN ADEROJU

August 15, 2018 | 4:51 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Visa applicants scheduled for United States visa interview in Abuja have been left stranded following the decision of the embassy to shut down its operations in the state indefinitely. The United States Embassy in a statement on Tuesday said it has shut its visa and consular services section at its embassy in Abuja indefinitely. Visa…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags: ,

by IFEOMA OKEKE and JONATHAN ADEROJU

August 15, 2018 | 4:51 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO

The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...


MTN Banner ADS 2

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner