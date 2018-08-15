Exclusives
Visa applicants stranded over suspension of US Consular services in Abuja
Visa applicants scheduled for United States visa interview in Abuja have been left stranded following the decision of the embassy to shut down its operations in the state indefinitely. The United States Embassy in a statement on Tuesday said it has shut its visa and consular services section at its embassy in Abuja indefinitely. Visa…
Big Read
Analysis
Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO
The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...