Exclusives
I will send more looters to jail- Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Abuja from the UK, after a 10 working day vacation.
President Muhammmadu Buhari has threatened to send more of those who stole Nigeria’s public funds to jail The President who arrived Nigeria on Saturday night after 10 days leave in the United Kingdom, stated this while speaking with newsmen at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport on his arrival The President in response to a question…
Big Read |
Analysis
Governor Ikpeazu’s MSME narrative
Though he died unsung, Pa Ichiogu Ikpeazu, the great Umuobiakwa goldsmith, still lives on. Exceptional genes do not die. He...