Financial Times

Colombia and corruption: the problem of extreme legalism

by John Paul Rathbone and Gideon Long, FT

August 15, 2018 | 6:11 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

For the past ten months, Luis Andrade has suffered a baleful daily routine. Every morning, the former McKinsey consultant has breakfast in his Bogotá apartment, works out at the downstairs gym, then goes online, watches movies or scans the news. He has little else to do. By law, Mr Andrade cannot leave his building overlooking…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags: ,

by John Paul Rathbone and Gideon Long, FT

August 15, 2018 | 6:11 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO

The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...


MTN Banner ADS 2

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner