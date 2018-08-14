Financial Times

UBS trials Netflix-style algorithms for trading suggestions

by Joe Rennison FT

August 14, 2018 | 11:05 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Picking an investment may soon start to be more like choosing a TV show on Netflix or finding new music on Spotify.   UBS is looking at applying recommendation algorithms to suggest trades to its asset management and hedge fund clients, similar to those used by a host of consumer technology companies.   The move…

Tags: , ,

by Joe Rennison FT

August 14, 2018 | 11:05 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

African economy: the limits of leapfrogging

KotiogoNg’usilo vividly remembers the first time he saw a car. It was the 1950s and Mr Ng’usilo, a hunter-gatherer from...


MTN Banner ADS 2

Top Stories

BRIU

WSE

Election Banner